Before Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Coulibaly and Anel Ahmedhodzic reported for international duty with their respective countries, members of Sheffield United’s fitness and conditioning department presented each of them with a goodie bag.

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United and Senegal: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Rather than being designed to commemorate the trio’s call-ups, with Coulibaly joining Mali’s senior squad for the very first time, the packages contained items designed to help them balance their religious obligations during Ramadan with those demanded of every professional footballer throughout the season. And, in a mark of solidarity with the players who are now abstaining from food and drink between sunrise and sunset, United’s sports science expert Tom Little has also revealed they were provided with bespoke brochures detailing not only the nutrients and liquids which will enable them to still perform at their maximum but also when to ingest them too.

“We gave all of the lads who are observing the fast packages containing things like electrolytes, vitamins and smoothies,” he told The Star, paying tribute to nutritionist Olly Cree for his work during the build up to this period. “As well as that, we also gave each of them their own leaflet, designed specifically for the player concerned, the kind of food they should be consuming to help them the most when they can eat and drink.”

Ahmedhodzic, of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mali’s Coulibaly and Ndiaye of Senegal are among four practising Muslims among United’s squad with Rhian Brewster, who is continuing his recovery from injury, also a follower of Islam.

Although Little conceded an athletes’ lifestyle - “They have greater hydration requirements that most people, for example, simply because they sweat more” - presents certain challenges for those fasting, he insisted they are not insurmountable; pointing to greater understanding of the principles behind Ramadan throughout society in general and advances in science.

“It’s commonplace now,” he said. “There’s a lot more knowledge about it, that’s really developed and come on. We spoke to all of the lads before Ramadan, to see if they would be taking part, and when they replied ‘yes’ we went away as a staff and had another meeting to decide how we could help them the most.”

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic is fasting during Ramadan: Michael Regan/Getty Images

With Brewster remaining at Bramall Lane ahead of next month’s visit to Norwich City, United have provided Ahmedhodzic, Coulibaly and Ndiaye to weigh themselves every morning and also send a selfie to Cree so he can observe any changes in their body shape and provide advice if necessary. Information has also been provided about how best to manage their sleep patterns throughout Ramadan, with power naps being encouraged and United ensuring training times will reflect their daily schedules when they return.

“There’s certain times of the day when, because of the demands the game puts on them, it’s better to have liquid based foods such as soup and when they should be focusing more on proteins and such like,” Little said. “We also advise the lads to wake up an hour-and-a-half or so before the suhoor, to have a high protein and high carb breakfast, before going back to sleep again if they can. They’ve got club-issued smoothies too.”

“We totally understand and respect why they do this, and we know how important it is for them.”

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster with manager Paul Heckingbottom: Cameron Smith/Getty Images