Pulse and Cocktails: No plans to open adult store in Barnsley after notice taped to retail unit window

The paper signs appeared taped to the door of the newly-built retail units, off Nanny Marr Road in Darfield this week, advertising an “adult store coming soon to Darfield.”

The poster featured the phone number of Pulse and Cocktails adult stores- leading residents to speculate that a new store would be opening.

However, Graham Kidd, managing director of Pulse and Cocktails said the chain has no plans to open a branch at the unit.

In a statement, Mr Kidd said: “It has been brought to our attention someone has put a sign on an empty shop window in Darfield, implying we are opening a Pulse and Cocktails store.

“We can categorically confirm this is nothing to do with Pulse and Cocktails and is clearly a prank.

“Sorry to disappoint Darfield if you were looking forward to a local Pulse and Cocktails.

“We would be delighted to welcome anyone from the area at one of our South Yorkshire stores.”