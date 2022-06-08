The application for premises, named in documents as Ecco Pizzeria and Grill at 79 Huddersfield Road, was decided at today's statutory licensing regulatory board sub-committee.

Leigh Shelvis, solicitor for the applicant Amanda Lowe, told the meeting that the business will predominantly be a takeaway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for premises, named in documents as Ecco Pizzeria and Grill at 79 Huddersfield Road, was decided at today's statutory licensing regulatory board sub-committee.

Ms Lowe stated that the premises would have capacity for around 20 to 25 customers, and that she hoped to design a breakfast menu.

“The hours are seven until 11.30, Monday to Tuesday, 7.30 to 9.30 Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 7.30 until midnight Friday and Saturday,” Mr Shelvis told the meeting.

Mr Shelvis added that a glass extension is proposed, to accommodate additional seating.

“The idea of the premises is to create a premium takeaway pizzeria, but also to allow small space for guests to dine in front of the premises and enjoy alcohol with the meal.

“We’ve also got a breakfast idea as well to have coffees in the morning as well to attract the local dog walkers.”

Alcohol is only to be served with food and with a minimum spend of £8, according to application documents.

“It’s not a wine bar, a pub, a nightclub or anything like that. The alcohol is merely meant to be an ancillary sale to the food,” added Mr Shelvis

“The applicant….is a very experienced operator, and previously held the very stylish establishment called La Fortezza which is in the Newmillerdam area.”

The applicant agreed to a condition that there would be no use of the outside seating area past 9pm, save for smoking, following concerns from residents.

Two objections were received, on the grounds of “disruption”, parking facilities, and “public nuisance”.

Jacqueline Parkinson, a local resident, asked what would be done to “to prevent me from not sleeping when I have to be up at five o’clock next morning.”

“In terms of people congregating outside, it’s predominantly a takeaway venue, it’s unlikely to see that that’s going to happen,” added Mr Shelvis.

“She [the applicant] is invested heavily in this business and you don’t put money in if you’re going to cause a nuisance or you’re going to annoy your local clientèle.”