An anaemic looking hot dog apparently served to a fan at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground has prompted widespread revulsion.

A photo of the offending snack was shared to the popular @FootyScran Twitter account on Tuesday, the night the Blades welcomed Wrexham for the FA Cup 4th round replay, and people were quick to share their thoughts. One person responded to the picture of the hotdog, which was reportedly priced £5.50, by writing: “Yes hello, I'd like to report a crime…” Several others enquired in jest how much it would cost to have it cooked.

The hot dog was described variously as a ‘travesty’, ‘depressing’ and ‘shocking’, with one person saying ‘I’m gonna be sick’. It surely wasn’t the sort of grub Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, had they attended, would be accustomed to eating.

The photo prompted wider criticism of the catering at Bramall Lane. One person commented: “Food and drink at Bramall Lane is a disgrace. That’s why most people get some decent scran on London Road afore or afters.” Another fan said: “Why eat at the game when there are so many decent eating places a short walk away on the city centre.”

The hot dog served at Bramall Lane in full. Photo: @FootyScran

To make matters worse, many people responded to the photo of the hot dog with much more appetising examples of the food served up to supporters at other grounds, including a mouthwatering offering at Birmingham City and a whopper of a sausage reportedly bought at Solihull Moors FC for just £1.

As usual, FootyScran asked followers for their verdict and the hot dog unsurprisingly got a resounding thumbs-down, with 89.7 per cent of the 22,258 voters calling it ‘no scran’.

