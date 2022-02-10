A photo of a sorry-looking balti pie served up at Bramall Lane, overcooked to the point someone suggested it had been ‘cremated’, despite reportedly costing £4, has gone viral on social media.

Since being shared via the popular @FootyScran Twitter account on Wednesday, a photo of the fan’s ‘cremated’ supper has racked up more than 1,700 likes and generated hundreds of comments – few complimentary.

Fans were not impressed with this balti pie which was served to one supporter at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium (pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images/@FootyScran)

The @FootyScran account commented ‘I’d be surprised if the person trying to eat that has any teeth left’, and followers didn’t hold back either.

One joked: “I can only assume that's been done to prove the quality of Sheffield steel. ‘Look, our cutlery can cope with this’,” before adding “I've just seen the wooden spoon. That's my theory gone!”

Sticking with the Sheffield steel theme, some suggested it had been heated up in one of the furnaces for which the city was famous, while others posited it had been cooked ‘on the surface of the sun’.

Another wag commented: “It’s had gas mark 8 for longer than it takes to watch The Green Mile and The Irishman back to back.”

One person said ‘hope the last rites were given to this pie once it emerged from the oven’, and another piped up ‘that’s well and truly cremated’.

Perhaps the ultimate insult came from one Blades supporter who was so repulsed he joked ‘sorry mate, I’m an Owls fan now’.

Some people took the photo more seriously, however.

One person wrote: “I had a Balti pie at match and mine was the same, burnt and rock hard.”

Another, tagging Sheffield United in the reply, wrote: “Sort this out and feed the fans decent food please.”

And another fan wrote: “That looks grim. Remember way back when when the balti pies were famous, proper quality, essential eating for a game. Now this.”

But at least one person stuck up for the quality of catering, writing “I've had one before and they're usually better that that.”