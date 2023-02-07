Movie star Ryan Reynolds – of Deadpool fame – was denied a Hollywood-style ending as Sheffield United beat his National League club side Wrexham AFC.

The Hollywood movie star will have been keeping a close eye on his Wrexham AFC’s fortunes as they lost 3-1 in the dying minutes of their fourth round FA Cup replay against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, on Tuesday, February 7.

Canadian Reynolds completed a £2m takeover of lowly Wrexham AFC in February 2021 with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.

The Deadpool star had been delighted with his team’s 3-3 home draw against the Blades’ Championship side in their FA Cup Fourth Round clash at Wrexham’s The Racecourse Ground, in Wales, on January 29, which led to the replay.

There had been a lot of excitement at the prospect of Ryan Reynolds possibly coming to Sheffield to watch his team, Wrexham AFC, play Sheffield United (Getty Images).

Reynolds will also have been proud of his team’s performance as they weathered pressure from United before a 50th minute Blades’ goal from Anel Ahmedhodzic.

However, Reynolds must have thought his team was still in with a shout as Wrexham equalised with a Paul Mullin penalty in the 59th minute and extra time was on the cards.

But the Blades’ Billy Sharp and Sander Berge denied Wrexham a Hollywood ending to their FA Cup run with a goal each in the dying minutes of injury time to see Blades go through with a 3-1 win earning a fifth round FA Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur on March 1, in Sheffield.

Speculation had been rife about whether Reynolds might have attended the Blades’ match but in the end it was Sheffield United who stole the headlines despite the national media awaiting a giant-killing upset.