Protest held outside TUI travel agency in Sheffield over deportation flights

Protestors gathered outside TUI on The Moor yesterday in objection to the airline carrying out deportation flights

The protest on The Moor yesterday was part of a nationwide day of action.

Campaigners are calling for the TUI airline to stop operating deportation flights on behalf of the government.

They claim that so far this year TUI has operated 19 deportation flights.

In an open letter to TUI bosses, campaigners say: “We cannot continue to support TUI financially, in the knowledge that the flipside to their family-friendly image is a corporation that has, and continues to, value profit margins above the lives of those seeking refuge in the UK - often who have fled war, conflict, and other forms of violence, only to face further violence on our shores.“It is not too late to make the decision to stop flying these planes, and stop forcibly removing people from the UK.”

Stuart Crosthwaite, of Stop TUI Sheffield, said: “How can any airline justify working with the Home Office to deport people from our communities when they face persecution or worse?”

He said there was so much interest in the campaign on the streets of Sheffield yesterday, protestors ran out of information leaflets to hand out.

“At a time like this when we are seeing refugees from Afghanistan on the news every day our country should be welcoming people, not deporting them,” he said.