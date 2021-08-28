Police probe launched after man is stabbed 'in or around' bar in Sheffield city centre
A police probe has been launched after a man was stabbed in or around a bar in Sheffield city centre.
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 1:07 pm
South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Carver Street in the early hours of this morning following an altercation in or around Crystal Bar.
A man in his 20s was stabbed during the violence which flared.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 and quote incident number 168 of August 28.