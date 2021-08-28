Police probe launched after man is stabbed 'in or around' bar in Sheffield city centre

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Carver Street in the early hours of this morning following an altercation in or around Crystal Bar.

A man in his 20s was stabbed during the violence which flared.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Crystal Bar on Carver Street in Sheffield