Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over kidnap and stalking offences

Adam Holgate is wanted by officers in Barnsley over reports of coercive control, kidnapping and stalking which are said to have taken place since June 26.

He has also been recalled to prison.

The 28-year-old has links across Barnsley, as well as to Manchester and Skegness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Holgate