Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over kidnap and stalking offences
A man has been circulated as ‘wanted' by South Yorkshire Police over kidnap and stalking offences.
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 8:37 am
Adam Holgate is wanted by officers in Barnsley over reports of coercive control, kidnapping and stalking which are said to have taken place since June 26.
He has also been recalled to prison.
The 28-year-old has links across Barnsley, as well as to Manchester and Skegness.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 204 of July 9.
