David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 16:12 BST

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 37 lucky winners in South Yorkshire scooping a combined prize total of £440,000.

Analysis of data from draw organiser National Savings and Investments (NS&I) shows one person won £100,000 in June, two won £50,000, two won £25,000, and six people won £10,000.

Markus Kanerva, CEO of turvallinen-kasino which conducted the research, said, “Premium Bonds are a great way to save without locking your money away - especially if you’re saving for something like a summer holiday. Many people really start to feel the pinch at this time of year with the school holidays, trips away, and other extra expenses.

“Whether you’re setting some funds aside for an event or just trying to get better with saving without taking risks, they offer a bit of excitement with a monthly tax-free prize draw and peace of mind knowing your savings are safe.”

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.

