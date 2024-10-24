Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people in South Yorkshire have just won £50,000 each - after their numbers came up on the Premium Bonds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures show that there were two people winning that figure this month, while another two in the county were each awarded £25,000.

In total, there were 41 winners in the latest Premium Bonds prize draw in South Yorkshire, scooping up a combined prize total of £375,000 for high value prizes only, according to figures obtained by website topratedbingosites.co.uk

Eight people won £10,000, and 29 people won £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 41 winners from South Yorkshire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £41,214.

Nationally, two people won a £1 million jackpot, and 88 people won £100,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1,000 in holdings, was Gloucestershire, whose winners received £2,410,000 with only £3,150,671 in holdings - £764 for every £1,000 held

Mike Bennett, industry expert at topratedbingosites.co.uk said: "This data shows why Premium Bonds continue to be such a popular savings choice for so many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They offer the perfect balance between safety and excitement, combining a secure place to store your money with the thrill of potentially winning a tax-free cash prize.

“What makes Premium Bonds particularly appealing is that you don’t risk losing your initial investment, while still having the opportunity to win big. Premium Bonds offer something truly unique, and that’s why they remain a firm favourite for savers who want a bit more excitement from their savings."

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1 million given away.

A random number generator is responsible for establishing the winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It generates numbers which correspond to individual bond numbers, a method which ensures every bond has an equal chance of winning.

How can I check if I’ve won a Premium Bonds prize?

The NS&I Prize Checker App, available on both iOS and Android, allows users to check their bond numbers on the go.

You can also check through the NS&I website.

NS&I also provides a dedicated phone service where bondholders can call to check their numbers, and winners of smaller prizes can also choose to be informed by post.To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you can used you card holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.