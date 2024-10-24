Premium Bonds Sheffield: Big South Yorkshire winners scoop £375,000 - how to check if you've won
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Figures show that there were two people winning that figure this month, while another two in the county were each awarded £25,000.
In total, there were 41 winners in the latest Premium Bonds prize draw in South Yorkshire, scooping up a combined prize total of £375,000 for high value prizes only, according to figures obtained by website topratedbingosites.co.uk
Eight people won £10,000, and 29 people won £5,000.
Of the 41 winners from South Yorkshire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £41,214.
Nationally, two people won a £1 million jackpot, and 88 people won £100,000.
The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1,000 in holdings, was Gloucestershire, whose winners received £2,410,000 with only £3,150,671 in holdings - £764 for every £1,000 held
Mike Bennett, industry expert at topratedbingosites.co.uk said: "This data shows why Premium Bonds continue to be such a popular savings choice for so many people.
“They offer the perfect balance between safety and excitement, combining a secure place to store your money with the thrill of potentially winning a tax-free cash prize.
“What makes Premium Bonds particularly appealing is that you don’t risk losing your initial investment, while still having the opportunity to win big. Premium Bonds offer something truly unique, and that’s why they remain a firm favourite for savers who want a bit more excitement from their savings."
Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1 million given away.
A random number generator is responsible for establishing the winners.
It generates numbers which correspond to individual bond numbers, a method which ensures every bond has an equal chance of winning.
How can I check if I’ve won a Premium Bonds prize?
The NS&I Prize Checker App, available on both iOS and Android, allows users to check their bond numbers on the go.
You can also check through the NS&I website.
NS&I also provides a dedicated phone service where bondholders can call to check their numbers, and winners of smaller prizes can also choose to be informed by post.To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you can used you card holder's information and head over to the prize checker.
You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.
You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.
You can check your account via the NS&I website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.