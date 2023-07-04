National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bond for July, and some people in Sheffield could be among them. There were 34 total winners from across Sheffield, while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Staffordshire and Norfolk.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for July from Sheffield, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners July 2023

The Staffordshire high prize winner carried the winning bond number 493HK711899 while the winner from Norfolk carried the number246DR645231. One lucky bond holder from Sheffield won £100,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £50,000.

July Premium Bond winners in Sheffield

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over five million Premium Bond prizes in July 2023.

239WT139954 (purchased February 2015) - £100,000 325SL436179 (purchased March 2018) - £50,000 443EE780615 (purchased March 2021) - £25,000 374DL864335 (purchased November 2019) - £25,000 218GD490436 (purchased March 2014) - £10,000 452ML115002 (purchased April 2021) - £10,000 454AQ149821 (purchased May 2021) - £10,000 462RH568204 (purchased July 2021) - £10,000 243AJ673475 (purchased March 2015) - £5,000 485GD968538 (purchased January 2022) - £5,000 331MT414491 (purchased May 2018) - £5,000 362XN300750 (purchased June 2019) - £5,000 364WV777308 (purchased July 2019) - £5,000 424QD106250 (purchased November 2020) - £5,000 64VF392100 (purchased May 1999) - £5,000

For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website .