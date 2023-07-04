News you can trust since 1887
Premium bond winners: July 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Sheffield - how to enter for next month

NS&l Premium Bonds July winners in Sheffield have been announced.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bond for July, and some people in Sheffield could be among them. There were 34 total winners from across Sheffield, while the winners of the  £1,000,000 top prize hail from Staffordshire and Norfolk.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I  you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for July from Sheffield, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners July 2023

The Staffordshire high prize winner carried the winning bond number 493HK711899 while the winner from Norfolk carried the number246DR645231. One lucky bond holder from Sheffield won £100,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £50,000.

July Premium Bond winners in Sheffield

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over five million Premium Bond prizes in July 2023.

  1. 239WT139954 (purchased February 2015) - £100,000
  2. 325SL436179 (purchased March 2018) - £50,000
  3. 443EE780615 (purchased March 2021) - £25,000
  4. 374DL864335 (purchased November 2019) - £25,000
  5. 218GD490436 (purchased March 2014) - £10,000
  6. 452ML115002 (purchased April 2021) - £10,000
  7. 454AQ149821 (purchased May 2021) - £10,000
  8. 462RH568204 (purchased July 2021) - £10,000
  9. 243AJ673475 (purchased March 2015) - £5,000
  10. 485GD968538 (purchased January 2022) - £5,000
  11. 331MT414491 (purchased May 2018) - £5,000
  12. 362XN300750 (purchased June 2019) - £5,000
  13. 364WV777308 (purchased July 2019) - £5,000
  14. 424QD106250 (purchased November 2020) - £5,000
  15. 64VF392100 (purchased May 1999) - £5,000
For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website.

NS&l Premium Bonds July winners in Sheffield have been announced.NS&l Premium Bonds July winners in Sheffield have been announced.
