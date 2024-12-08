Premium Bonds Sheffield: Two £100,000 wins announced as South Yorks comes up big, and how to see if you won

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Dec 2024, 15:28 BST
South Yorkshire has seen two big winners on the Premium Bonds.

The biggest winners in the area have picked up £100,000 each, according the latest figures from the organisers.

In November, South Yorkshire residents won £555,000 in ‘big’ prizes in total, according to the recently announced results.

This is based on the number of people who won prizes of £5,000 or more through the bonds run by National Savings and Investments. Premium Bonds do not earn interest, with money going to fund draw prizes instead.

South Yorkshire residents won £555,000 in big prizes in November's Premium Bonds draw.
South Yorkshire residents won £555,000 in big prizes in November’s Premium Bonds draw. Picture: Marisa Cashill, National World | National World

The £555,000 figure was split between 45 people across Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham.

As well as the two six-figure prizes, one person in South Yorkshire won £50,000, two people won £25,000, and 11 people won £10,000.

Of the 45 winners from South Yorkshire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £37,957.

Mason Jones of NoDepositRewards.com commented, "This data shows why Premium Bonds are a unique and popular savings choice for so many people. Premium Bonds offer savers a way to potentially earn a return without the risk of losing their initial investment.

“The investments are backed by the UK government, providing a sense of comfort and stability while preserving capital. Premium Bonds will remain a favourite option as they offer a low-risk and potentially rewarding alternative to traditional savings accounts."

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.

