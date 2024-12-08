Premium Bonds Sheffield: Two £100,000 wins announced as South Yorks comes up big, and how to see if you won
The biggest winners in the area have picked up £100,000 each, according the latest figures from the organisers.
In November, South Yorkshire residents won £555,000 in ‘big’ prizes in total, according to the recently announced results.
This is based on the number of people who won prizes of £5,000 or more through the bonds run by National Savings and Investments. Premium Bonds do not earn interest, with money going to fund draw prizes instead.
The £555,000 figure was split between 45 people across Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham.
As well as the two six-figure prizes, one person in South Yorkshire won £50,000, two people won £25,000, and 11 people won £10,000.
Of the 45 winners from South Yorkshire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £37,957.
Mason Jones of NoDepositRewards.com commented, "This data shows why Premium Bonds are a unique and popular savings choice for so many people. Premium Bonds offer savers a way to potentially earn a return without the risk of losing their initial investment.
“The investments are backed by the UK government, providing a sense of comfort and stability while preserving capital. Premium Bonds will remain a favourite option as they offer a low-risk and potentially rewarding alternative to traditional savings accounts."
How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds
Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.
To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.
You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.
You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.
You can check your account via the NS&I website.