Around 2,200 addresses in the S13 and S20 postcode areas of the city, including Beighton and Woodhouse, have been affected by the blackouts in recent weeks.

Northern Powergrid today revealed it is still investigating the cause and thanked customers for their patience.

A spokeswoman for the utility firm said: “We are aware of a several power cuts over the last few weeks, affecting around 2,200 customers in the S13 and S20 area. They have been caused by an intermittent fault on our overhead network and we’ve restored supplies to customers on the majority of occasions in around 15 minutes.

“Intermittent faults can be difficult to locate so on Friday, after the latest short interruption, we took action to switch those affected customers onto another section of our network to help prevent further interruptions whilst our engineers work to identify the cause and coordinate any necessary repairs to restore reliability on this part of the network for our customers.

“We understand how inconvenient an unplanned power cut can be for our customers so we thank them for their patience over recent weeks.”

One person who was affected said the power cuts had been happening for around 10 weeks and they had been causing residents ‘sleepless nights’.

Another told described how burglar alarms going off had become a regular sound in their neighbourhood, and a third said it was like being back in the 1980s when people kept candles and matches handy because blackouts happened so frequently.

Asked whether customers were entitled to compensation, Northern Powergrid said: “Under energy industry guaranteed standards customers are not eligible for a guaranteed standards payment on this occasion.”