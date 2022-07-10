Residents in Fox Hill, Wadsley Park Village and Wadsley Bridge all reported hearing a loud explosion just after 9am.

Five fire engines attended a blaze at an industrial building on Claywheels Lane, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reported.

Firefighters reported a large amount of smoke and advised residents to keep doors and windows closed. People were asked to avoid the area.

Smoke and flames could be seen across the city.

Jo Cahill tweeted that she heard a ‘massive bang that shook my house on Fox Hill’.

She added: ‘Hope everyone is OK, it sounded scary’.

Annette Oates said she heard it in Wadsley Bridge.

It was reported that more fire engines were sent to the scene after 9.30am.

Flames are visible in this picture by Dean Smith.

Debbie Chaston said: ‘Heard it at Hillsborough Park, made all the runners for Park Run stop’.

Becki Pyecroft-Oxley: ‘Shook our house too in Birley Carr, hope everyone is safe’.