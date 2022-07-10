'Massive bang' heard across Sheffield as five fire engines sent to big blaze on Claywheels Lane

Sheffield was rocked by a ‘massive bang’ on Sunday morning after a big blaze broke out at an industrial building.

By David Walsh
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 9:57 am

Residents in Fox Hill, Wadsley Park Village and Wadsley Bridge all reported hearing a loud explosion just after 9am.

Five fire engines attended a blaze at an industrial building on Claywheels Lane, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reported.

Firefighters reported a large amount of smoke and advised residents to keep doors and windows closed. People were asked to avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Smoke and flames could be seen across the city.

Jo Cahill tweeted that she heard a ‘massive bang that shook my house on Fox Hill’.

She added: ‘Hope everyone is OK, it sounded scary’.

Annette Oates said she heard it in Wadsley Bridge.

It was reported that more fire engines were sent to the scene after 9.30am.

Flames are visible in this picture by Dean Smith.

Debbie Chaston said: ‘Heard it at Hillsborough Park, made all the runners for Park Run stop’.

Becki Pyecroft-Oxley: ‘Shook our house too in Birley Carr, hope everyone is safe’.

Read More

Read More
Parking ban on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road in Sheffield moves closer with ...

NEWS: Manufacturer denies links to human rights abuses

NEWS: SY Sustainability Awards – ‘Real momentum’ as business goes green

RESTORATIONS: Craft manufacturers being forced out of trendy Kelham Island

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

Residents