Popular Pounds Park in Sheffield to host special event for pioneering fire chief it was named after

Sheffield Council is hosting a special event at Pounds Park to celebrate the city’s first chief fire officer, who it was named after.

The park – which has pyramid towers, steel slides, climbing features and more – opened in the city centre in April and was an instant hit.

It closed for a couple of weeks while the remaining features were installed and it will reopen to the public on Saturday, May 27th with a ceremony dedicating the park to John Charles Pond, Sheffield’s first chief fire officer.

There will be a series of performances and activities and a new heritage board will be unveiled from 11am.

Mr Pound’s great-grandson Gordon and the current assistant chief fire officer at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFRS) will be there.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the regeneration committee, said: “Pound’s Park has already proven to be a hugely popular spot for everyone in the city and shows the level of ambition that we have for our city centre and create an even better place to live, work, shop, study and have fun in.

“The dedication ceremony will be a special moment for the city, recognising John Charles Pound’s contribution to Sheffield alongside his great-grandson Gordon. We’re so pleased to be able to honour Mr Pound within the park with the unveiling of a new heritage board and some fantastic live performances and events.”

Andy Strelczenie, deputy chief fire officer at SYFRS, said: “I know that everyone at SYFR feels incredibly proud that our contribution to the city has been recognised through the naming of this park in Charles Pound’s honour. Given the long standing history the fire service has working with young people, we’re particularly pleased that this site will now bring enjoyment to children for many years to come.”

The event will coincide with the opening of a new musical pocket park at the nearby area off Charter Square, behind the old Debenhams building near The Light Cinema.

Sheffield’s first fire chief

Mr Pound created the city’s municipal fire brigade in 1869 and had a long and eventful career which included several brushes with danger.