Dozens of Sheffield families took advantage of the beautiful spring weather to visit the climbing frames and playsets at the city centre’s newest attraction.

After months of anticipation, the construction fences came down at Pound’s Park on Carver Street today (April 3) for children to finally have a go on the new playpark just as the Easter holiday kicks off.

It means Sheffield city centre now boasts two 11m tall climbing towers with slides, a fully equipped sand pit with pulleys and diggers, as well as a stack of climbing frames. Other attractions include ‘dance chimes’ built into the floor that make music when you jumped on then, a 2m tall climbing rock and all the pieces in place for a yet-to-launch water feature.

The Star visited at 12 noon to meet the families who had come out to see the new park during the sunshine.

Parents Kelly and Matthew Stephens were out with their children Martha and Milo. They said: “We heard a lot about it beforehand and think it’s fantastic. It’s a great addition to the city centre landscape and it sits really nicely. It’s really encouraging to see. We need more places to take children in town or just parks to go to. We normally go to Crookes, Bolehills or Endcliffe Park.

“The issue now is keeping it this way and not letting any anti-social behaviour spoil it.”

Another parent, Helen Honour, said: “I think it’s brilliant to have something like this in the city centre. I will be bringing my son into town now to come here. You just need something different sometimes. We got the bus into town just for this.”

Named after Sheffield’s first Chief Fire Officer, Superintendent John Charles Pound, the park is located on the former fire station site between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Carver Street, and will offer a multitude of experiences, including spaces for play, relaxation and socialising.

Some features are still to come, most notably the power and water connectivity that will allow for the new accessible public toilets to open and for the water play features to be turned on – but the council has made arrangements for evening lighting and CCTV.

Another parent, Rosie Hakes, said: “We obviously love it. There needs to be more to come into town for that you don’t have to drag the kids to.”

Check out this gallery of photos from Pound’s Park’s first day open.

