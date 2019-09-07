Popular Sheffield Parkrun cancelled as filming continues for Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie
Runners have been left disappointed after one of Sheffield’s most popular parkrun events was today cancelled as filming for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie continues.
Organisers of the Sheffield Hallam parkrun, a free 5km event which takes place in Endcliffe Park every Saturday morning and can attract up to 800 participants, announced this morning that today’s event was off.
They said it was cancelled ‘due to filming equipment obstructing paths in the park’ and apologised for any inconvenience.
It is understood the filming in question is for the big screen adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, starring Richard E Grant.
The movie version of the hit Sheffield musical about a teenage drag queen and his desire to attend his school prom in a dress, which was inspired by a real-life story, is scheduled for release on October 23 next year.
It was thought the big party scene filmed last month in Parson Cross, for which members of the public were invited to join the celebration and act as extras, would marl the end of shooting.
But crews have since been spotted elsewhere in the city, with the cameras rolling again just days later in Crookes.