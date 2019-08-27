Thought Everybody's Talking About Jamie filming had finished in Sheffield? Crews surprise locals with extra scene
Surprised Sheffielders woke up to camera crews on their doorsteps yesterday – with an extra filming scene for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
Last week saw hundreds of extras turn up for a final party scene as shooting on the movie – starring Richard E Grant – drew to a close in the city.
But cameras were rolling again in Crookes yesterday as another scene was shot in Woodfield Road.
The road was closed off throughout the day for the shoot, with huge lighting rigs and a crane brought in to shoot scenes for the movie, which tells the story of real life drag queen Jamie Campbell.
The shoot, overlooking the Bolehills, lasted for more than five hours and saw residents being asked to keep their cars off the street while filming took place.
It comes after dozens of local extras took part in a party scene in Deerlands Avenue, which was assumed to be the final scene for the film, which is set to be released next year.
The film is based on the smash hit Sheffield and West End musical which tells the story of a teenage drag queen and his desire to attend his school prom in a dress.