Sheffield club given glitzy makeover for Everybody's Talking About Jamie filming
A Sheffield club was given a glizty makeover – for filming of city-based movie Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
Crookes Social Club was chosen as one of the key locations in the movie about a teenage drag queen from Sheffield which has been filmed across the city over the summer.
The club was given new external signs – branding it Moorhill Social Club – while the interior was also given an extensive fresh look for the filming of the movie, which stars Richard E Grant.
Club president Peter Lonsdale said: “The club received new external signs as well as an extensive internal re-dressing for the filming of the musical.
“Crookes Club are proud of their association with the production team for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and wish the film makers every success in completing the project and the future release of the film.”
The movie is set to be released next October.