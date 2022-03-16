Marmadukes, which is based on Norfolk Row, Cambridge Street and Ecclesall Road, launched a fundraising appeal last Saturday to help a charity helping vacate orphaned children out of the war-torn country.

Clare Nye, co-owner of Marmadukes with her husband Tim Nye, said the cafe has raised a total of £6,350 and it will be given to Hope and Homes for Children.

She said: “We have been completely blown away by the response from our suppliers, staff and most of all customers.

Marmadukes Cafe has raised over £6000 to help the orphans affected by the war in Ukraine

“People travelled from as far away as York and even London. It was a great night.”

The fundraiser was a simple British-themed supper club that consisted of pie, chips, mushy peas and gravy and a Ukrainian dessert served with custard, and all the staff donated their time to the event for free.

It was also helped by a Ukrainian student, Arina Sydelnikova, who started a part-time job at the cafe last weekend.

The University of Sheffield biomedical science student had just returned from a winter holiday to visit her family two weeks before Russia's full-scale attacks began.

Marmadukes to continue to help Arina

Describing Arina as a 'superstar', Clare said they are now looking into helping by giving one of her family or friends refuge and a job.

She said: “It's going to be a long hard battle, but difficult times can also bring out the very best in people.”

Arina said: “This is just an amazing achievement. This money, I am sure will help many people in Ukraine.

“Thanks to Marmadukes, and all the people who gathered together to help Ukraine in these tough times.”

On its Instagram post, Marmadukes thanked the staff who worked so hard to make it happen as well as Owen Taylor Butchers and Winter Foods Derbyshire for kindly donating produce.

It also thanked Peppermint Grove for the donation of Ukrainian vodka for the raffle and customers for their generous donations.