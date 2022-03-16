Popular Sheffield cafe, Marmadukes, raises over £6,000 in one day to help evacuate orphans out of Ukraine
A popular Sheffield cafe has been left 'completely blown away' after successfully raising over £6,000 in one day in support of the people of Ukraine.
Marmadukes, which is based on Norfolk Row, Cambridge Street and Ecclesall Road, launched a fundraising appeal last Saturday to help a charity helping vacate orphaned children out of the war-torn country.
Clare Nye, co-owner of Marmadukes with her husband Tim Nye, said the cafe has raised a total of £6,350 and it will be given to Hope and Homes for Children.
She said: “We have been completely blown away by the response from our suppliers, staff and most of all customers.
“People travelled from as far away as York and even London. It was a great night.”
The fundraiser was a simple British-themed supper club that consisted of pie, chips, mushy peas and gravy and a Ukrainian dessert served with custard, and all the staff donated their time to the event for free.
It was also helped by a Ukrainian student, Arina Sydelnikova, who started a part-time job at the cafe last weekend.
The University of Sheffield biomedical science student had just returned from a winter holiday to visit her family two weeks before Russia's full-scale attacks began.
Marmadukes to continue to help Arina
Describing Arina as a 'superstar', Clare said they are now looking into helping by giving one of her family or friends refuge and a job.
She said: “It's going to be a long hard battle, but difficult times can also bring out the very best in people.”
Arina said: “This is just an amazing achievement. This money, I am sure will help many people in Ukraine.
“Thanks to Marmadukes, and all the people who gathered together to help Ukraine in these tough times.”
On its Instagram post, Marmadukes thanked the staff who worked so hard to make it happen as well as Owen Taylor Butchers and Winter Foods Derbyshire for kindly donating produce.
It also thanked Peppermint Grove for the donation of Ukrainian vodka for the raffle and customers for their generous donations.
One customer wrote: “Thank you for organising that; we were so pleased to be a part of it and even more delighted to hear how much you have raised for such a worthwhile cause.”