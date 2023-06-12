American fried chicken fast food giant Popeyes is opening its second South Yorkshire base this summer – and you could win a free Chicken Sandwich.

The American fried chicken restaurant Popeyes saw its busiest launch globally last month when it opened its first UK drive-thru in Rotherham, with customers queuing from 4am to get their hands on the famous Louisiana Chicken Sandwich, and the brand has now announced its second restaurant in Yorkshire will soon follow suit.

Popeyes had its plans approved to open a Popeyes restaurant at Peel Retail Park, on Harborough Hill Road, Barnsley, earlier this year, and now the firm has confirmed the new drive-thru will open later this summer.

Plans include 86 seats indoors and 24 outside, a dual-ordering lane, kerbside collection from specifically designated bays when you order online via the Popeyes website, and a customer car park.

Popeyes will be opening its second South Yorkshire branch in Barnsley this summer.

Chicken fans in Barnsley and beyond will be able to experience Popeyes’ unique ‘shatter crunch’ for themselves, including the iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, and original Southern biscuits and gravy. They will also be serving their new breakfast menu, including the Big Breakfast Rolls, a variety of sausage, bacon, egg and cheese muffins, cajun hash browns and their Louisiana buttermilk biscuits served with cinnamon sugar or Nutella.

Tom Crowley, chief executive at Popeyes UK, said: “Our first drive thru restaurant opening in Rotherham was the biggest launch Popeyes has ever seen - it exceeded all our expectations. We’re now thrilled to be announcing the opening of our second drive thru in the area in Barnsley, and we’re confident it will be just as popular.

“We’re continuing to build new drive-thrus across the UK, the Barnsley launch follows Cardiff Bay and Northampton which are due to open earlier in the summer and our first in Scotland later this year.”

How can I win a free Chicken Sandwich?

The Barnsley drive-thru will be serving its menu of 'shatter-crunch' fried chicken in all its glory.

Ahead of the launch, chicken fans can enter for the chance of winning a Chicken Sandwich at the opening by simply signing up for updates via the Popeyes UK website.

More giveaways will be announced closer to the launch date, and those who sign up will be the first to know.