Chicken chain Popeyes to open new drive through at Barnsley Retail Park

PLK Chicken UK Ltd has had its plans approved to open a Popeyes restaurant at Peel retail Park.

Danielle Andrews
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

Illustrations drawn up by Brown Studio show that the client is Louisiana fried chicken chain Popeyes, which opened its first UK restaurant in Cambridge in February.

The proposals include bringing the vacant Pizza Hut back into use.

A variation of conditions was approved in February, which lists the client as Popeyes.

Illustrations drawn up by Brown Studio show that the client is Louisiana fried chicken chain PopeyesIllustrations drawn up by Brown Studio show that the client is Louisiana fried chicken chain Popeyes
An officer report states: “The extensions and alterations to provide a drive thru are acceptable in principle.

“The drive thru introduces a new takeaway use to the existing restaurant use.”

The plans, will see alterations to the building elevations including a new drive-thru lane and alterations to the car parking layout.

Documents add: “The design and appearance of the proposed alterations to the building is acceptable in this commercial setting.

“The building is proposed to have a material palette of dark grey and timber effect cladding and white bricks.”

