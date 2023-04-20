Chicken chain Popeyes to open new drive through at Barnsley Retail Park

Illustrations drawn up by Brown Studio show that the client is Louisiana fried chicken chain Popeyes, which opened its first UK restaurant in Cambridge in February.
The proposals include bringing the vacant Pizza Hut back into use.
A variation of conditions was approved in February, which lists the client as Popeyes.
An officer report states: “The extensions and alterations to provide a drive thru are acceptable in principle.
“The drive thru introduces a new takeaway use to the existing restaurant use.”
The plans, will see alterations to the building elevations including a new drive-thru lane and alterations to the car parking layout.
Documents add: “The design and appearance of the proposed alterations to the building is acceptable in this commercial setting.
“The building is proposed to have a material palette of dark grey and timber effect cladding and white bricks.”