Relatives of a Sheffield mum who claim they “struggled” to get their loved one referred to specialist mental health workers before her death hope an inquest will provide answers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of Poonam Sachdeva, who had a history of mental illness and psychosis, was tragically found at Ladybower Reservoir on March 4, 2024, shortly after she had been reported missing by her family.

Poonam Sachdeva | Submit

An inquest into the 44-year-old’s ophthalmologist’s death is to be held in Sheffield tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will examine a claim that during a mental health relapse before Poonam’s death, her husband, Vipin, tried to get her an urgent referral to a mental health crisis team but was met with barriers.

A few days after seeking help for Poonam, who worked in the ophthalmology department at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital, she left the family home in Crookes and her body was found at Ladybower Reservoir a short time later.

Law firm Irwin Mitchell, representing Poonam’s family, said there was no referral in place at the time of her death.

Poonam Sachdeva with Vipin and their children | Submit

Sinead Rollinson-Hayes, expert medical negligence and inquest lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Poonam was not only a much-loved wife and mum but also a cherished and respected health professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last few months and trying to come to terms with her death and the circumstances surrounding it has been incredibly difficult for Vipin and the rest of her family.

“Understandably, they have a number of questions and concerns about the events that unfolded in the days before Poonam’s death and if more could have been done to refer her to the crisis team.

“While nothing can bring Poonam back, the inquest is a major milestone in being able to provide her loved ones with the answers they deserve.

“If during the course of the hearing any issues are identified, it’s vital that lessons are learned to improve care for others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to the mum-of-two, Poonam’s husband, Vipin, said: “Poonam was a beautiful soul, there was no bad in her, just a kind and caring person.”

Vipin added: “Poonam was the most wonderful wife and mum anyone could wish for. She adored her family and was such a kind-hearted person with an infectious smile.

“Poonam meant the world not only to us but her many friends, both at work and socially. She was incredibly talented, hard-working, diligent and successful in her career. She was also very active, would run regularly, play badminton and attend sewing classes.

“While she faced mental health issues and several relapses over the years she had a good understanding of her illness and how to manage it. Poonam never refrained from any challenges including at work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vipin said: “That morning when I saw her car had gone, deep down I was scared but also frightened toadmit what may have happened. When we were told Poonam had passed away our family crumbled.

“She was loved by all who knew her, including her employers who have put a plaque in her memory in a mental wellbeing calm room. They have also planted a pink cherry blossom in the lawns of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

“While the months have passed the devastation of losing her hasn’t eased. Having so many unanswered questions add to the hurt and pain our family wake with daily. I know the inquest and listening to the evidence is going to upsetting but it’s something I need to do to at least establish answers in Poonam’s memory.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.