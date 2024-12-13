The family of a woman who tragically died during a mental health relapse has called for lessons to be learned after an inquest found a “missed opportunity” to get help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poonam Sachdeva, aged 44, of Western Road, Crookes, Sheffield, died on March 4 after drowning at Ladybower reservoir.

Poonam Sachdeva | Submit

During an inquest in Sheffield yesterday, Assistant Coroner Katy Dickinson concluded that Mrs Sachdeva died by suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She stated there was a “missed opportunity” for Mrs Sachdeva, who had schizophrenia, to get help after her husband, Vipin, struggled to access a crisis referral for her with mental health specialists.

Poonam Sachdeva with Vipin and their children | Submit

Sinead Rollinson-Hayes represented Vipin and his children Archit and Grace, on behalf of law firm Irwin Mitchell, at the inquest.

She said: “This is truly tragic case and one which has left Vipin and the rest of Poonam’s family struggling to come to terms with her death and the circumstances surrounding it.

“Understandably Poonam’s loved ones have had a number of concerns about the events that unfolded in the lead up to her death, in particular, how they believe they struggled to get Poonam an urgent referral to the crisis team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Worryingly the inquest has validated those concerns, identifying care issues. People with mental health problems are some of society’s most vulnerable and it’s vital that the highest standards of care are maintained at all times so patients can access the specialist support they require.

“While we’re pleased to have secured the answers Poonam’s loved ones deserve, it’s now vital that lessons are learned to reduce the risk of others having to go through similar heartbreak. We continue to support them at this distressing time.”

In a statement speaking on behalf of the family, Vipin said: “It’s almost impossible to find the words to describe the pain we all feel following Poonam’s death.

“She was the most loving and caring person you could wish to meet. There’s not a day goes by that we don’t miss her and think about her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While Poonam faced challenge because of her illness she was very knowledgeable and knew how to control it and the warning signs of a relapse.

“When Poonam relapsed earlier this year we hoped that she would receive the help she needed. Our family were at the mercy of health services to help Poonam but it felt like they were more focused on process and procedures rather than listening to our concerns and working with us to ensure suitable care was in place.

“Instead, we were left to witness the deprivation of Poonam over the weekend. While we tried everything to help her, it’s difficult not to think that when she needed specialist care the most, she was let down.

“Poonam was a wonderful wife and mum who always saw the best in people. Our lives will never be the same without her warm and gentle nature to help and guide us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d do anything not to be in this position, but we know that’s not possible. The inquest and reliving what happened has been particularly distressing but we take some small comfort from at least now understanding why Poonam died.

“All we can hope for now is that by speaking out we can help improve mental health care for others. We wouldn’t wish what we’ve had to go through on anyone.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.