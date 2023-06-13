Data has revealed that there are just 9.2 fast food restaurant giants in Sheffield per 100,000 population, making it one of the areas of the UK with the fewest outlets.

A recent study has revealed the 10 areas of the UK with the fewest number of fast food restaurants – with Sheffield being named as one of those offering the least.

The study, undertaken by health experts at Now Patient, says: “[Fast food restaurants and takeaways] are often a cheap and simple solution for your next meal, and it gives you more time to do things you enjoy. And the rising popularity of delivery services such as Just Eat and Deliveroo has made this easier and more tempting than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is an obesity problem in the UK, and the rising number of fast food restaurants and takeaways hardly help tackle this. That’s why we wanted to know which UK cities have the most fast food restaurants.”

Sheffield is home to 13 Burger King outlets.

Experts looked at the 36 most populous cities, and then used store locators for McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway, KFC, and Five Guys to find out the number of stores in each of the locations.

In total it found that Sheffield had 63 of these fast food outlets, which ranked it in fourth place for fewest food outlets, with just 9.2 restaurants on offer per 100,000 people.

Further research found that Sheffielders top fast food brand is McDonald’s, followed by KFC, and then Subway. Surprisingly, the city has just nine McDonald’s branches, compared with 27 Subway branches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall city with the fewest fast food restaurants per 100,000 people was in fact London. With a population of over 8,960,000, the capital offers 442 of the above fast food restaurants, which means there are only 4.9 per 100,000 people.

At the other end of the spectrum, the UK city with the most fast food brands per 100,000 people was Newcastle, with 27.5 fast food restaurants. Running close in second place was Manchester, with 27.3.