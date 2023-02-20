News you can trust since 1887
Here are the best and worst McDonald's in Sheffield according to Google reviews

We all know what those glowing yellow arches have to offer – but which branch of the fast-food giant is voted the best and worst in Sheffield?

By Kirsty Hamilton
3 minutes ago

The multinational fast-food giant, famous for its burgers, french fries, and milkshakes, has restaurants on almost every high street, shopping centre, and at roadside drive-thrus.

With so many McDonald's to choose from in our Steel City, if you've found yourself craving some fast food, it's always good to know where the best places are to get your fix. For that reason, we have ranked every McDonald’s in Sheffield based on how Google users have rated each branch.

An average score is given for each place in marks out of five. How does your local Maccies compare?

1. Yellow arches

Google users have been sharing their views on Sheffield's McDonalds branches.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Hillsborough

McDonald's on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, has a rating of 3.8 based on 3,057 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Meadowhall

The McDonald's restaurant inside Meadowhall has a rating of 3.8 out of five, based on 2,201 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

4. Drakehouse Retail Park

McDonald's on Drakehouse Retail Park has a rating of 3.8 based on 1,911 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

