Here are the best and worst McDonald's in Sheffield according to Google reviews

The multinational fast-food giant, famous for its burgers, french fries, and milkshakes, has restaurants on almost every high street, shopping centre, and at roadside drive-thrus.

With so many McDonald's to choose from in our Steel City, if you've found yourself craving some fast food, it's always good to know where the best places are to get your fix. For that reason, we have ranked every McDonald’s in Sheffield based on how Google users have rated each branch.