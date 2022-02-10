The moggy which stopped Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Wigan Athletic is called Topsey, revealed its owner Alison Jubb, who said she had been searching for the feline since she escaped in june during a trip to a cattery.

Ms Jubb told the BBC that Topsey went missing near Worrall, around two-and-a-half-miles from Hillsborough Stadium.

She said her daughter-in-law rang her on the night of the match to tell her about the cat on the loose but it was only the next morning that she discovered it was Topsey, after receiving a call from Spire Vets, who had scanned the moggy’s microchip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Athletic's Jason Kerr retrieves a cat which invaded the pitch at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium, forcing play to be halted. The cat, called Topsey, has since been reunited with her owner Alison Jubb, who said she had been missing since last June (pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Ms Jubb told Hallam FM that Topsey had since undergone an operation to treat injuries to her head and neck, which had gone well, and she was on a drip for pain relief and was being referred to a nerve damage specialist.

"She seemed so pleased to see me though and purred when I cuddled her,” she told the radio station.

Topsey had got onto the pitch at Hillsborough during the second half of Tuesday’s match, forcing play to be halted while Latics player Jason Kerr managed to retrieve the furball and hand her over to a Wednesday-supporting vet who took her away to care for her overnight.

Sheffield Wednesday said following the match that the pitch invader was taken to the vets and had been treated for a head injury and a bite to the neck.