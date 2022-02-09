Hillsborough cat update: Pet who invaded pitch at Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic was treated for head injury
The now famous Hillsborough cat who ran onto the pitch during Tuesday night’s match between Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic was found to have been suffering from a head injury.
The cat ran on in the second half, delaying the match while players attempted to catch it.
Eventually Wigan player Jason Kerr managed to pick up the pet and handed it over to a Wednesday-supporting vet who took it away to care for it overnight.
It was found that the cat had suffered a head injury and a bite to its neck, but the club confirmed this afternoon that after having treatment was now on the mend.
Sheffield Wednesday tweeted: “For those asking.. Last night's pitch invader was taken to the vets and, after an examination, was treated for a head injury and bite to the neck.
"The cat has received pain relief, antibiotics and she is now eating food.”
Wednesday won the match 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Barry Bannan.