Photo gallery: Sun seekers enjoy scorching temperatures in Sheffield beauty spots

While many people opted to stay indoors with theirs blinds and windows closed to avoid the scorching heat, others took advantage of the hot weather in Sheffield yesterday to bask in the sun.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 5:44 am

With Sheffield experiencing its hottest day ever yesterday, with the temperature reaching 35.7, many thronged some parks and beauty spots to enjoy the weather.

In Crookes Valley Park, people were seen dipping in the water and using inflatable dinghies even though there are ‘no swimming’ signs at the lake and a man drowned there last year.

The former reservoir, which reported to be 30m deep in the middle, remains popular among local residents even though it claimed the life of a man exactly a year ago.

Crookes Valley Park as temperatures hit record breaking 37C. Picture by Dean Atkins.

Meanwhile in Sheffield city centre, the fountains at the Peace Gardens attracted children and even some adults who used the water to cool down.

After what was a scorching start to the week, today is expected to be even hotter with a new record temperature predicted.

The Met Office has issued an extreme heat warning, along with advice amid the unprecedented heatwave.

The latest Met Office forecast for Sheffield shows temperatures expected to climb steadily throughout the day to a peak of 39C at around 2pm or 3pm.

People enjoying the sunshine in at Crookes Valley Park as temperatures soared yesterday. Picture by Dean Atkins.

The extreme heat warning ends at 11.59pm on Tuesday, and Wednesday should feel much milder, with a high of 23C.

People cooling off in Crookes Valley Park on the hottest day of the year so far in Sheffield. Picture by Dean Atkins
People flocked to Crookes Valley Park yesterday as temperatures soared.
Sun seekers cooling off in the water in Crookes Valley Park. Safety warnings have been issued about swimming there after a fatality last year.
A woman seen cooling herself down in a fountain at the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre yesterday
Children enjoying the fountains in the Peace Gardens yesterday during the heatwave
A young boy, Sam, enjoying an ice lolly to keep cool in the heat
