In Hillsborough, photographs showed long queues at the Morrisons petrol station this morning and there were queues

at the Waitrose petrol station near London Road, with some of the pumps reportedly 'turned off'.

In Crookes, a forecourt is reportedly 'packed' and petrol is reportedly close to 'running out' at Sainsbury's petrol station in Crystal Peaks, according to motorists.

Morrisons petrol station in Hillsborough

Barnsley motorists have flocked to Morrisons off West Way today and in Rotherham the Morrisons petrol station at Catcliffe has run out of unleaded fuel.

This came after BP was forced to close a handful of its forecourts because of a lack of fuel following a shortage of HGV drivers across the UK.

Tesco have also announced their closures due to a shortage of HGV drivers causing delays in deliveries of petrol and diesel.

ExxonMobil said a "small number" of its 200 Tesco Alliance forecourts were affected and that it was working to “optimise supplies”.

Long queues spotted at Morrisons in Barnsley

In an attempt to ration supplies, BP has also closed a small number of its sites and is reducing fuel deliveries to forecourts.

It said it has two-thirds of the normal forecourt stock levels needed for smooth operations, but warned this could drop quickly if panic buying occurs.

The UK is estimated to be short 100,000 HGV drivers, with shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.

He told Sky News: “The advice would be to carry on as normal, and that is what BP is saying as well.”

People have also taken to social media and expressed their disappointment at the people who 'panic buy'.

A woman said: “It's stupid because when the fuels ran out, what are they going to do then?”

Another said: “Get a grip, people. The ones who are panic buying are just making life harder for those who are not.”