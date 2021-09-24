The 31-year-old is charged with murdering Terri Harris, 35, along with her son John Paul Bennett, 13 and daughter Lacey Bennett, 11.

He is also accused of murdering Lacey's best friend Connie Gent, 11.

Damien Bendall appearred at Derby Crown Court by video-link today charged with four counts of murder after the bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, plus Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, Derbyshire on Sunday morning. PICTURE: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Their bodies were all found in a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, last Sunday morning after police responded to reports of safety concerns.

Bendall, who is charged with four counts of murder, appeared at Derby Crown Court today via video-link.

Wearing a grey round-necked sweatshirt, he spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear and see proceedings during a short hearing.

Bendall, who is remanded in custody at HMP Wakefield, was told he would face a trial on March 1 next year.

He was not required to enter any pleas to the murder charges.

Remanding Bendall into custody, Judge Nirmal Shant QC said: “Your trial will be fixed for March 1 but before that date there will be a review of this case on November 26.

“Mr Bendall, you will be remanded in custody. Thank-you very much.”

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, will now appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 26.

Terri Harris and her two children had recently moved to Killamarsh from Woodhouse in Sheffield, which is where Connie lived with her family.

The three children all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield.