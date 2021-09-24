Despite warnings not to panic buy, forecourts up and down the country saw long queues today (September 24).

It came in the wake of a handful of BP and Tesco garages closing because of a shortage of HGV drivers – but now the issue has spread to other branded and independent stations following a rush of motorists refiling the car ‘while they could’.

Morrisons petrol station in Hillsborough

Tonight, customers have reported several petrol stations in Sheffield and the wider area are out of unleaded and diesel. In just one case, the Asda in Manor Top has temporary barriers up preventing cars from pulling onto the forecourt.

Other stations reportedly include:

– Sainsbury’s, Archer Road, Woodseats

– Co-Op, Birley Moore Road, Frecheville

– Shell, near Waitrose off London Road

– Sainsburys, off Eckington Way, Crystal Peaks

– ASDA, off Moss Way, Crystal Peaks

– Morrisons, off Rotherham Gateway, Catcliffe

The Government tried to assuage fears today that there was not a fuel shortage, and the issue at BP was brought on by a shortage of HGV drivers, which itself has been exacerbated by Brexit and the pandemic.

If the issue continues in Sheffield, areas like Hillsborough and Hallam, which both only have two petrol stations in their constituencies.

Sheffield reportedly has 47 petrol stations in its boundaries, including ones on the M1.

The UK is estimated to be short 100,000 HGV drivers, with shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.

He told Sky News: “The advice would be to carry on as normal, and that is what BP is saying as well.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield residents have taken to social media to express their displeasure with people who ‘panic buy’.