They have come into the money after the S5 6AB postcode, part of Shiregreen Lane, was selected as the winner of the People’s Postcode Lottery today (Saturday, December 3).

It means they share a £240,000 prize between them. Four of the residents are getting £30,000 each. The two remaining winners doubled their prize and won £60,000 each because they were playing with two tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous but the prize will be paid into their bank accounts.

Sheffield has struck it rich – with six neighbours in Shiregreen landing on nearly a quarter of a million pounds.Pictured is Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “A massive congratulations to our lucky winners in Sheffield. I hope they get a chance to celebrate and treat themselves to something extra special with the money.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players of People's Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes.

It is the latest part of South Yorkshire to win the draw. Seven neighbours from one street in Brampton, near Doncaster, won £270,000 in the same lottery back in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six neighbours from Darnall netted £30,000 each when S9 4AN was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery in July 21.