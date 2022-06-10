Shelby Hudson’s son, Tommy, was struck by a car while crossing Penistone Road near the Owlerton racecourse in Hillsborough. He was sat in his pram when the collision happened.

Miss Hudson said: “The pram saved his life. If it wasn’t for the pram and he was walking it would have been a different story.”

Police were called to the scene around 9.35am yesterday, Thursday, June 9, after reports of a road traffic collision.

Police at the scene of a crash on Penistone Road, Sheffield, in which a one-year-old boy was hit

It was revealed at the time that a one-year-old boy had been struck by a car and rushed to hospital.

Miss Hudson said: “I just remember a bang. I don’t even remember the car hitting the pram. Just heard a bang and turned to see him flying through the air.”

The hospital ran x-rays and a CT scan for Tommy, both of which came back all clear, meaning he luckily escaped with cuts and bruises.

Miss Hudson said: “Tommy’s doing fine, but I’m still traumatised.”

In a Facebook update yesterday, Miss Hudson described how she “couldn’t even get him out of the pram to cuddle him” in case she caused any further injuries by moving him.

She also thanked everyone who had messaged her asking if she and Tommy were okay.