South Yorkshire Police has also issued an update following the crash on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, this morning, saying the boy’s injuries are not believed to be ‘life changing’.

It has emerged the one-year-old, named Tommy, was in his pram when the accident happened and went “flying down the road” before hitting the ground.

Shelby Hudson, Tommy’s mum, said in post on Facebook: "Thank you to everyone who has messaged asking if we’re okay.

Police at the scene of a crash on Penistone Road, Sheffield, in which a one-year-old boy was hit

“My poor poor baby was traumatised & I couldn’t even get him out of the pram to cuddle him incase I caused any further injuries to him by moving him.”

Tommy was rushed to hospital with injuries South Yorkshire Police say “are not believed to be life changing or threatening at this time”.

Miss Hudson also said: “His x-rays are fine we are still waiting for results from his ct scan but from how he is I’ll think that will also be fine.

"He is slowly getting back to his happy little self, just has lumps with bruising & cuts everywhere.

"I’m still very traumatised from it all but he’s my main priority to get him better.”

Police were called to the scene, near the Hillsborough Barracks, at around 9.35am this morning after reports of a road traffic collision.

The road was closed whilst officers and emergency services worked and reopened around 1pm.