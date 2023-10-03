Emergency services on scene after climber suffered serious head injuries in 10m plunge from rock face in Peak District

A climber has been taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield after a horrific fall in the Peak District.

Emergency services and the Edale Mountain Rescue team were sent out to the incident near the village of Stoney Middleton, in North Derbyshire, after the incident, which saw the climber suffer serious head injuries in a plunge from 10m, late yesterday afternoon..

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was part of the emergency response which also saw police and conventional ambulance crews on the scene, after a call-out at 4.38pm.

Edale Mountain Rescue said in a statement: "The team was called by our Duty Controller to reports of a fallen climber in the Horseshoe Quarry area of Stoney Middleton.

"The climber, who had taken a significant fall, and despite wearing a helmet, sustained a serious head injury as a result of the fall, which was estimated to be 10 metres. Due to the location and nature of the climbers injuries, a multi-agency response was instigated and our colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire Constabulary, HART, also attended.

"Once treated for their injuries by a team doctor, HEMS doctor, EMAS personnel and a Fire and Rescue Service paramedic, the climber was packaged into a vacuum mattress and placed on a Mountain Rescue stretcher before being conveyed to the top of the quarry to the air ambulance for onward transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital trauma unit for scans and further treatment.

"The climber's climbing partner was blue lighted to hospital by Derbyshire Constabulary for treatment to rope burns on their hands.

"We all wish the casualty a swift recovery."

Officials said it was a fantastic multi-agency response from all the emergency services where all the training came together to give the best possible outcome for the casualty.

It was the second Peak District fall casualty to be taken to the hospital in three days. A walker suffered head injuries in a fall on the Longshaw estate, at Padley Gorge, on Saturday afternoon (September 30). Edale Mountain Rescue team volunteers were also involved in helping in that incident.