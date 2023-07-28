An air ambulance and mountain rescue teams were called after a man suffered a horrific leg break in a fall in countryside near Sheffield.

The man was taken to the Northern General Hospital in the city, after suffering what was described as an open fracture of the lower leg – the sort of break where the bone punctures the skin.

He had been out walking with his family at the time of the incident, and had to be moved from the scene by experts from the mountain rescue team, just before 2.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Edale Mountain Rescue was sent to the scene to bring the man down from where the incident had happened to a place where he could be put into an ambulance.

An air ambulance and Edale Mountain Rescue were called after a man suffered a horrific leg break in a fall in countryside near Sheffield, and taken to Northern General Hospital.

The team said in a statement: “A family out walking in the Edale valley, had their enjoyment cut short when the father slipped and suffered an open fracture of the lower leg.

“The team were requested by Derbyshire Constabulary and East Midlands Ambulance Service to attend the incident. Helimed 54, the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, was also requested.

“On arrival at the scene, both the ambulance, paramedic and Air Ambulance medics were on scene and dealing with the gentleman.

“After treatment, it was just left to the team to evacuate the casualty to the ambulance for onwards transportation to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.”