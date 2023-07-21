News you can trust since 1887
Burbage emergency incident: Mountain rescue and paramedics called out after climber injured near Sheffield

Paramedics and a mountain rescue team were sent out after a climber was injured in a fall in near Sheffield.
By David Kessen
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:14 BST
Paramedics and a mountain rescue team were sent out after a climber was injured in a fall in near Sheffield. Picture: Edale Mountain Rescue
Paramedics and a mountain rescue team were sent out after a climber was injured in a fall in near Sheffield. Picture: Edale Mountain Rescue

Edale Mountain Rescue, and a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew, took the injured climber to the Northern General Hospital after receiving a call out last night at 6.13pm.

It is believed the injured climber may have suffered a broken ankle in the fall, which happened as they made their way back to a car park.

Edale Mountain Rescue said in a statement: “After a day of climbing at North Burbage, one of a young couple took a tumble walking back along the upper path to the car park, sustaining a possible ankle fracture.

“After analgesia and splinting, they were placed on to a mountain rescue stretcher and conveyed the relative short distance back to the car park.

“A Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew then transported them to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for x-rays and further treatment.”

You can donate to Edale Mountain Rescue here.

