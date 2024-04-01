Park Hill: New flats modelled on famous Sheffield tower blocks could be built in London
The hit West End musical Standing at the Sky's Edge, which was made in Sheffield, has sparked a love affair among Londoners with the brutalist 60s apartment complex where the play is set.
That fascination has now taken an unlikely turn, with plans unveiled for a huge new development in the capital modelled on Sheffield's Park Hill flats.
If approved, the 996 flats - one more than the 995 at the original Park Hill - would be built in the up-and-coming riverside town of Barking.
Same 'Streets in the Sky' design
They would have the the same famous 'Streets in the Sky' design and would be centred around a new park called Hawley's Green, in honour of the Sheffield singer-songwriter Richard Hawley, who wrote the music for Standing at the Sky's Edge.
The plans, submitted today, Monday, April 1, have been drawn up by the developer Nobody's Fool.
The firm's CEO Stu Gniddijk said: "London has fallen for Park Hill in a big way following the success of Standing at the Sky's Edge.
"The capital's theatregoers obviously aren't willing to swap London for Sheffield, as it's a bit cold and wet up there for them, so we thought we'd bring Park Hill to London.
'Levelling Down'
"We're confident Londoners will be prepared to pay the lofty prices required to experience high-rise life Sheffield style, without giving up their southern comforts, and feel like the stars of their own hit musical."
To add to the authenticity, each flat will come with Henderson's Relish on tap, a Sheffield soundtrack of Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and The Human League will be piped into the lifts and there will be a cinema room playing exclusively Sean Bean films and the apocalyptic drama Threads.
Barking's mayor, Alf Piloor, said: "This is an excellent example of Levelling Down, bringing the best of northern ingenuity down south where we can charge much more."
