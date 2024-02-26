Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to revamp the final wing of Park Hill flats in Sheffield have reignited the old debate about whether the huge complex should have been flattened.

Developers Urban Splash are about to launch consultation into phase 5, 105 flats in a block between South Street and Talbot Street.

The complex of 995 apartments built in the 1960s were popular initially. But they fell empty from the nineties before being controversially Grade II* listed in 1998. Urban Splash has been redeveloping them since 2004.

The empty flats are between South Street and Talbot Street

The Brutalist architecture is not popular with everyone.

Responding to news of the final phase on Facebook, Mac Millard said: "I always shake my head in disbelief when I drive past that awful eyesore."

Ax Mzz added: "This building should have been pulled down. It would have been faster to build four tower blocks on the existing site. These flats are and eyesore. Who the graded this building?"

John O'Brien responded: "As owners, the council officially objected to the listings. Historic England overturned the objections as they are pretty much a law unto themselves!"

Samantha Wright added: "We have to remember that the decision to list a building is not about how pretty it is but whether it is a good example of its style of architecture and whether it needs protecting. What is considered aesthetically pleasing changes over time. I can see how Park Hill fits the bill."

Susan Curry reminisced about Park Hill’s heyday.

"I remember when there was a brilliant array of shops at the bottom of the flats and a community centre that had regular dance evenings. I recently went back to revisit my old stomping ground and was saddened by the bleakness of the area and wondered where the people currently living in the flats shopped?"

Katherine Hepplestone enjoyed her time there too.

"I lived in the flats for a couple off years, great atmosphere among residents shopping was so easy, walk straight over the bridge into the market, heating included in rent - brilliant."

The final phase is the wing at far left in this aerial photo of Park Hill flats.

Louise Ess reflected on the 20-year timeline of the restoration so far.

She said: "My daughter went to nursery here, the estate was mostly boarded up when she started (2007)...she will turn 18 before the estate is complete, suffice to say I think developers bit off more than they can chew! The flats themselves though are lovely, but too highly priced for most who live in the area."

Mark Johnson: "I reckon they built the pyramids quicker. Same people in charge of redevelopment of Coles - looking forward to visiting in 2044."