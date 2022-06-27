Campaigners are taking a stand in response to the highly criticised overturning of ‘Roe Vs Wade’, a court case that had ruled overly restrictive abortion laws were unconstitutional.

The protest has been organised by the intersectional feminist group Our Bodies Our Streets to take place outside Sheffield Town Hall on Monday, June 27, from 6pm-7pm.

Ahead of the rally, the group released a statement saying its members ‘stand in absolute solidarity with women and marginalised genders affected by the horrific decision’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abortion rights protests like this one have been taking place across the US, where a Supreme Court ruling removed the federal right to an abortion. Campaigners from Our Bodies, Our Streets in Sheffield have organised a rally to show their solidarity (photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Jenny Llewellyn, 27, a coordinator at Our Bodies Our Streets, said: “We have organised this rally to show our solidarity with those impacted in the U.S. There is still a lot of stigma and myths around abortion in the UK so if we can also destigmatise, that would be amazing.

“Access to safe, legal abortion is a matter of human rights. It’s a basic healthcare need for women, girls, and all who can become pregnant. Regardless of circumstance, for whatever reason, it should be available as needed.

“Criminalising abortion does not stop abortion. It makes access more unequal and makes abortions less safe. This decision will not impact all equally – it will impact low income and marginalised communities more.

“Regardless of what is being said, this is not about pro-life, it is about removing autonomy. Those who are now forced to carry to term will receive no more support, and judgement will still be passed on the new parents. Being pro-abortion is not a dirty word and having an abortion should carry no stigma.

“We need to show up to demonstrate a clear message of solidarity to the US. In the UK, despite being legal since 2019 there are no centrally commissioned abortion services in Northern Ireland.”

In the US, individual states now have the ability to choose how they regulate abortions, with some 20-25 states being estimated to ban them entirely within weeks. Those who seek an abortion will have to travel to other states or other countries to receive the procedure, and may still be prosecuted for doing so.

Self Esteem Glastonbury: Sheffield artist stuns fans with corset based on Meadowhall's dome