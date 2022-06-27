Yesterday, Sunday, June 26, at 7.16pm, emergency services were called to reports that a pedestrian had been in collision with a car on Herringthorpe Valley Road in Rotherham.

After initial investigations, he was also found to have received an injury consistent with a puncture wound to his neck.

The police said a post mortem is yet to be completed and a cause of death has not been determined, but officers have now arrested a 25-year-old man from Sheffield on suspicion of murder.

Police have arrested a man from Sheffield following an incident in Herringthorpe Valley Road in Rotherham. Picture Scott Merrylees

Police are now urging those with information about the man's death to come forward, as an investigation into the incident is underway by calling 101 and quoting incident number 768 of June 26.

Alternatively, stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling its UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.