Online appeal launched to raise cash for funeral of young motorcyclist killed in Sheffield crash
An online appeal has been launched to raise money for the funeral of a young motorcyclist killed in a collision in Sheffield.
Adam Featherstone, aged 22, crashed into a road sign while he was riding his motorbike along Oldfield Road, Stannington, at 11.45pm last Saturday.
He was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries two days later.
COURT: 12 years behind bars for Sheffield thug who almost severed man’s arm in ‘vicious’ machete attack
In a statement issued by his heartbroken family after his death, Adam was described as ‘one in a million’.
An online Just Giving fundraising page has been set up to help Adam’s family pay for the unexpected funeral costs.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A family friend who launched the appeal said: “Adam was loved by his family and friends and will leave a massive hole in their lives.
“Due to the tragic and unexpected circumstances of Adam’s death we have created this page to help cover his funeral costs.
“No matter how small, every donation would be greatly appreciated.
“Please share this far and wide even if you are unable to donate or have already done so.
“Every penny donated will be used to give Adam the best send off, which is all his family wants.”
Click HERE to donate or logon onto www.justgiving.com and search for Adam Wayne Featherstone.