Olympic-hopeful equestrian riders compete in event at centre at risk of demolition under current Sheffield HS2 plans
Olympic hopefuls took to the saddle as an equestrian centre on the outskirts of Sheffield once again played host to a Special Olympics event.
Parklands Equestrian Centre in Aston played host to the Special Olympic Yorkshire and Humber regional equestrian competition on Friday.
The event saw dozens of riders compete for the right to represent the county in the national competition, which Parklands also held back in 2017.
Richard Sampson, co-owner of Parklands, said: “It was fantastic to once again play host to one of the Special Olympic competitions.
“The event went really well and we had dozens of riders compete throughout the day.”
Parklands, a family business which dad-of-one Richard runs alongside his father Sammy, is at risk of demoltion under the current HS2 high-speed rail link proposals.
The business employs around 20 people and includes a riding school and an indoor arena that allows it to open throughout the year.