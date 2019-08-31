M1 motorway near Sheffield to be CLOSED as upgrade works continue
The M1 will be closed once again near Sheffield over the next week as work continues on a £7.5 million upgrade of the motorway.
Highways England is carrying out work on the M1 between junction 32 for the M18 at Thurcroft and junction 34 at Meadowhall.
The northbound carriageway will be fully closed between junction 32 at Thurcroft and junction 33 at Catcliffe overnight tonight (Saturday), tomorrow and on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night
Mark Ramsden, Highways England programme lead, said: “We are carrying out £80 million of maintenance improvements in Yorkshire and the Humber over this financial year and that includes investing more than £7.5 million on this section of the M1.
“This work has been brought forward so we can continue to provide drivers with smoother and safer journeys along the M1 after a number of potholes in this area.
“We are working closely with Rotherham and Sheffield councils to minimise any impact while we carry out this work.
“We have just completed work on the southbound carriageway of the lower deck of Tinsley Viaduct and work has now started on the middle maintenance lane.
“There are a further five schemes planned over the next 12 months. This includes work to the upper deck of the Tinsley Viaduct planned for later this year and upgrading the lighting around this busy junction in the new year.”