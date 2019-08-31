Family's lucky escape as Sheffield home goes up in flames
A family had a lucky escape after a fire raged through a home in Sheffield last night.
By Lee Peace
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 08:20
Crews from Elm Lane, Sheffield Central and Rivelin fire stations were called to the scene in Morgan Avenue, Southey Green, at 9.45pm last night.
A firefighter who attended said the blaze started in the ground floor of the property and caused significant damage.
The property is home to a family and fortunately they were unharmed as they were not inside when the blaze took hold.
Fire officers have launched an investigation to try and establish how the blaze was started.