British-Australian singer, actress and activist, Olivia Newton-John, has died aged 73. Her husband confirmed the news yesterday on social media, saying the star passed away surrounded by her family and friends.

On a post on Facebook, her husband, John Easterling, said: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973

In July 1973, Olivia visited Sheffield as she featured in a week’s cabaret at Sheffield’s Club Fiesta, officially opened the annual fete at High Storrs school, and she also took a plunge into the world of modelling.

During the week, Olivia Newton-John performed a cabaret to the Sheffield audience at former nightclub, Club Fiesta. The singer and actress stayed at a Sheffield hotel for the week before performing to a large audience in the evening at the nightclub.

Whilst staying at the hotel, the star shared her ambitions with The Star, talking about the inevitability of a musical career and a future acting career.

Olivia Newton-John in Sheffield July.9 1973

In her week in the steel city, Olivia Newton-John also had time to visit a Sheffield school, High Storrs, to officially open their annual fete.

On July 16, she visited the school and opened the fete on school grounds, with staff and pupils around. She has been pictured with eager pupils at the time who couldn’t wait to meet the star and were excited when Olivia arrived to open the fete.

A final activity the actress and singer participated in whilst in Sheffield was indulging into the modelling world.

At The Star’s request in July 1973, Olivia agreed to choose and model some clothes from a Sheffield boutique. She chose some much-needed clothes to model, with her going on a holiday to the south of France the following week.

The singer and actress bought some of the clothes she modelled as she loved the clothes from Sheffield so much. The star usually bought her clothes in London at the time, but took her chance to buy some clothes in the steel city, much to the delight of the trendy Sheffield boutique.

Olivia Newton-John said at the time, “I had no idea the shops here (in Sheffield) were so good. Clothes seem to be a lot cheaper than in London.”

Pictures show one of the outfits Olivia tried during her modelling session, trying trousers and a long-dress.