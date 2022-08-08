RSPCA Sheffield is looking to re-home some of its cats and dogs who are ready to move on and find a loving family for them.
Each pet comes with their own requirements and needs and all will require understanding and loving families just right for them.
More information on the cats and dogs can be found on the RSPCA Sheffield website here.
Here are the 9 dogs and cats up for adoption at Sheffield’s RSPCA branch.
1. Bow
An 11-year-old white and black Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, 'gorgeous boy', Bow, is looking for a new home. Described as an 'inquisitive chap' and 'chatty', Bow loves the company of other people, liking to be around his own people in his own space, so a home where he is the only pet is best for him.
2. Pitta
A 4-year-old white and black Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, 'gorgeous' Pitta is looking for a new home after looking after her 6 kittens. Described as 'spritely' and 'active', Pitta is full of energy and enjoys the company of people. Occasionally she can get a little ott and will need a family that understands this. A home where she is the only pet is the best environment for Pitta.
3. Frank and Tom
Both 0-3 month old black and white Domestic Shorthair crossbreeds, the 'two beautiful babies' Frank and Tom are looking for a new forever home after flourishing in the hands of a foster family. Full of mischief and energy, the two kittens love attention so would like a home where someone is around most of the day. They're happy to be homed together or with other feline companions.
4. Penny
A 10-year-old black and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Penny, described as a 'beautiful pocket rocket' is looking for a new home. Penny comes with a few additional requirements including a secure garden, children secondary school age or older, and no other cats or dogs. Penny is very affectionate and is a 'dream girl' for any new family.
