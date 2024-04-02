Olivia Corbiere: Woman, 23, back in Sheffield after horror ski crash which left her in a coma
A Sheffield Wednesday fan who nearly died in a horrific skiing accident is back in the UK as she continues her remarkable recovery.
Olivia Corbiere was flown back from Sofia, in Bulgaria, to the UK yesterday, Monday, April 1, and is now at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.
Her mum Linzi said ahead of the flight: "Our Million Dollar Baby is coming home. She still has a long fight ahead of her but she is winning it everyday.
"We are just over the moon to be coming back to the UK."
Olivia, who is from Aston, near Sheffield and Rotherham, was left fighting for her life after falling down a ravine while on a skiing holiday in Bulgaria with her sister and a group of friends on Sunday, March 17.
The kitchen designer was placed in an induced coma after fracturing her skull and suffering a bleed on her brain, among other injuries. But she is now awake and able to talk.
Her parents, Linzi and Seb, had flown out to be with her in Bulgaria, as had her boyfriend, Ben Smith.
Olivia is a big Sheffield Wednesday fan and a message was shown on the big screen at their match last Friday asking fellow Owls fans to 'keep praying' for her.
"Liv is a Wednesdayite and she needs as much love and support as possible," it added.
A fundraising appeal to support Olivia and her family has raised more than £26,000. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-skiing-accident-please-help-family.
