Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield Wednesday fan who nearly died in a horrific skiing accident is back in the UK as she continues her remarkable recovery.

Olivia Corbiere was flown back from Sofia, in Bulgaria, to the UK yesterday, Monday, April 1, and is now at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Corbiere, from Aston, is back in the UK just over two weeks since a horrific skiing crash in Bulgaria left her fighting for her life

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mum Linzi said ahead of the flight: "Our Million Dollar Baby is coming home. She still has a long fight ahead of her but she is winning it everyday.

"We are just over the moon to be coming back to the UK."

The kitchen designer was placed in an induced coma after fracturing her skull and suffering a bleed on her brain, among other injuries. But she is now awake and able to talk.

Her parents, Linzi and Seb, had flown out to be with her in Bulgaria, as had her boyfriend, Ben Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia is a big Sheffield Wednesday fan and a message was shown on the big screen at their match last Friday asking fellow Owls fans to 'keep praying' for her.

"Liv is a Wednesdayite and she needs as much love and support as possible," it added.